Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.99. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 2,570,528 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.