Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Liberty Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Liberty Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Liberty Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 23.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,126.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $29,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

