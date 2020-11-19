Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

