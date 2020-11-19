Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Lithia Motors worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.7% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 285,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 52,766 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,328,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,827,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $274.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.