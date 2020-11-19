Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.23

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.23 and last traded at C$80.05, with a volume of 278376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.72.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion and a PE ratio of 52.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$70.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Magna International Inc. (MG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.83%.

In other Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) news, Senior Officer Guenther Friedrich Apfalter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$3,076,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,973 shares in the company, valued at C$5,688,523.70. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.83, for a total value of C$7,883,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116,605 shares in the company, valued at C$88,021,972.15.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

