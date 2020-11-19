Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the October 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

