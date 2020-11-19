Mark Sachleben Sells 2,351 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 153.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,217,000 after buying an additional 1,073,846 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 21.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,887,000 after purchasing an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 23.2% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,790,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 366,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

