Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Truist

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by Truist from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $269.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,932 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,841,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

