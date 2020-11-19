Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post sales of $54.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.62 million and the highest is $57.51 million. Materialise posted sales of $56.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $200.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $203.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.62 million, with estimates ranging from $214.64 million to $232.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTLS. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 160.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at $264,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -518.88 and a beta of 0.80. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.