Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $54.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.62 million and the highest is $57.51 million. Materialise reported sales of $56.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $200.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $203.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $223.62 million, with estimates ranging from $214.64 million to $232.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Materialise stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.88 and a beta of 0.80. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 160.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.