Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the October 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.6 days.

Shares of MHSDF stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

