Michael Rice Sells 34,383 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 34,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $1,093,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,720.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $371,107.18.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $553,875.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $535,312.50.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Michael Rice sold 4,690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $134,274.70.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $405,750.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $435,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 877 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $17,960.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $32.99 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 320.10 and a beta of 1.53.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

