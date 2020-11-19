MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 131.9% in October

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MOGU opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $231.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.10. MOGU has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 307.10%.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

