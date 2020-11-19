Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,778 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,176,000 after buying an additional 988,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after buying an additional 965,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,197,000 after buying an additional 847,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,808,000 after buying an additional 601,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.