Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Up 42.2% in October

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE EDD opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.