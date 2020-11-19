Morris S. Young Sells 12,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AXT by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AXT by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

