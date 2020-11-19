M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,916 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 757,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after acquiring an additional 325,153 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $841,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

