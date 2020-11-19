M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several analysts have commented on STOR shares. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

STOR opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.