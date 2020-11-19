M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,736 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $96.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

