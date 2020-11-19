M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,172.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

