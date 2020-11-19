M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

