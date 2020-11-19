M&T Bank Corp Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXMT opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,533 shares of company stock valued at $127,768 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

