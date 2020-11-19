M&T Bank Corp Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Republic Services stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

