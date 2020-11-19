M&T Bank Corp Has $1.73 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 386,086 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $181.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average is $200.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $585,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,713.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

