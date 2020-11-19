M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,477,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,188,000 after buying an additional 119,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,522,000 after buying an additional 50,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after buying an additional 673,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after buying an additional 216,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

SNA opened at $171.21 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,056 shares of company stock worth $4,842,800. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

