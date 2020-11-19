M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,605 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

DAL stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

