M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $1,303,833.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $337.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $362.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

