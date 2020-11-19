M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,310 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,958 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,383,000 after acquiring an additional 381,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 263,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Knight Equity started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.