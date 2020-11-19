M&T Bank Corp Sells 45,477 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,477 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,478 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.