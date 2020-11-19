M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,663 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

