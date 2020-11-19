MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Update

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 266,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYRG. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get MYR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $820.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,948 shares of company stock worth $735,708 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MYR Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,250,000 after acquiring an additional 279,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MYR Group by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 84,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MYR Group by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MYR Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.