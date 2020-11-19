Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.65

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 1138707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $64.63 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 29.01 and a quick ratio of 29.00.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

