NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,087,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 248,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of NetApp worth $792,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NetApp by 195.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,469,000 after buying an additional 562,559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,599 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 167.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 215,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 135,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 109.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,176 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

NetApp stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

