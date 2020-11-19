Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,710,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269,329 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.77% of Newell Brands worth $784,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $20,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,573,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after buying an additional 810,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,535,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after buying an additional 576,373 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,374,000 after buying an additional 556,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

