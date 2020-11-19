NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.