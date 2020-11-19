Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 41.8% in October

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,800 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the October 15th total of 525,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 55.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $103,000.

NYSE JPS opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

