Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the October 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OYIEF opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Ocean Yield ASA has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Separately, Danske raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Ocean Yield ASA Company Profile

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

