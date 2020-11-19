ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.83, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,166,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,722,656. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $109,541,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

