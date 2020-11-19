Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ontrak from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $934.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth $306,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth $1,183,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

