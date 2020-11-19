ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Short Interest Up 42.1% in October

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the October 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 510,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $6.10 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

