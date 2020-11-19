Orisun Acquisition (NASDAQ:ORSN) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

Orisun Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ORSN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.16. Orisun Acquisition shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orisun Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orisun Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ORSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 2.77% of Orisun Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Orisun Acquisition (NASDAQ:ORSN)

Orisun Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

