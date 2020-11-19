Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report sales of $420,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $630,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

