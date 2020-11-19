Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.54

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.54 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 1564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,752,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,500,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NYSE:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

