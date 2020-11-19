Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $9.69. Paramount Group shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 124,095 shares.

Specifically, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Paramount Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 493,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 172,380 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 117.4% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 90,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

