Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.00

Shares of Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 4582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 million and a PE ratio of -21.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.33.

Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) Company Profile (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

