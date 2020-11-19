PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. PG&E has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.