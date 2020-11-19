Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Up 40.5% in October

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.