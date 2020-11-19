Piper Sandler Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $300.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $274.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.55. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

