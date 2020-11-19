Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Up 129.9% in October

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the October 15th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,928,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PLNHF opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLNHF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Planet 13 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Planet 13 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides consultation, education, and convenience services for medical cannabis; cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.