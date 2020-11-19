Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.35. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 4,375 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,971,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 455,621 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

